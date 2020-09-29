Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Lock (shoulder) may be ready to play in Denver's Week 5 game Oct. 11 at New England, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Denver is facing a quick turnaround Week 4 with a Thursday night game against the Jets, so Lock will be sidelined for a second straight game with the strained right rotator cuff/labral injury he sustained in the Week 2 loss at Pittsburgh. The Broncos' decision not to place Lock on injured reserve had already implied the signal-caller had some hope of avoiding a three-game absence, but he'll still need to ramp up his practice activity next week to have a realistic chance at suiting up against New England. Fangio admitted that the Broncos have more hope that Lock will be ready to go for the Week 6 game against the Dolphins, so the 23-year-old is probably best viewed as doubtful for the Patriots game at this stage.