Broncos' Drew Lock: Still negotiating contract
Lock hasn't signed a contract and may not report for the start of training camp, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Lock reportedly wants a quarterback premium that gives him stronger-than-usual guarantees for his draft slot (42nd overall). His negotiations also could impact offensive lineman Dalton Risner, who the Broncos selected one pick before Lock at No. 41 overall. With Joe Flacco slated for the Week 1 start under center, the team may be worried about Risner's availability for training camp more so than Lock's.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
QB vs skill position ADP
Ben Gretch plots quarterback Average Draft Positions against the skill position players on...
-
10 Big Training Camp Battles
With training camp looming, Chris Towers checks in with 10 of the most important positional...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Jameis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Value in Jones
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, top targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...