Lock hasn't signed a contract and may not report for the start of training camp, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Lock reportedly wants a quarterback premium that gives him stronger-than-usual guarantees for his draft slot (42nd overall). His negotiations also could impact offensive lineman Dalton Risner, who the Broncos selected one pick before Lock at No. 41 overall. With Joe Flacco slated for the Week 1 start under center, the team may be worried about Risner's availability for training camp more so than Lock's.