The Broncos have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with McLaughlin, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Though the Broncos initially declined to offer McLaughlin a contract tender ahead of free agency, the 25-year-old will return to the team after all. The core of Denver's backfield thus remains unchanged from 2025, with J.K. Dobbins having also been re-signed and RJ Harvey back for his second year as a pro. In eight regular-season outings in 2025, McLaughlin carried 37 times for 187 yards and a TD, while adding four catches for 27 yards. Now that he's back in the fold, McLaughlin will reprise his depth role behind Dobbins and Harvey in 2026.