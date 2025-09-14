McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

McLaughlin will be a healthy inactive for a second consecutive week, and his next opportunity to make his 2025 debut will be Week 3 against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 21. McLaughlin is stuck as the Broncos' fourth-string running back behind J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie.