Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Healthy scratch again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
McLaughlin will be a healthy inactive for a second consecutive week, and his next opportunity to make his 2025 debut will be Week 3 against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 21. McLaughlin is stuck as the Broncos' fourth-string running back behind J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie.
More News
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Healthy scratch Week 1•
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Game-long run in preseason win•
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Four touches in preseason opener•
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Facing competition from Harvey•
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Nonfactor against Bills•
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Remains leader of backfield•