McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

McLaughlin has been a healthy scratch for seven of the Broncos' first eight games of the regular season, with his lone appearances taking place Week 6 against the Jets. J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie will be the three running backs on the Broncos' active roster for Week 8.

