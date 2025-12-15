McLaughlin rushed two times for four yards in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers.

McLaughlin continued to operate as Denver's No. 2 running back while playing just nine of the Broncos' 68 offensive snaps against Green Bay. Meanwhile, teammate RJ Harvey dominated the running back snap share, playing 46 snaps in the contest. The 25-year-old McLaughlin does not hold much fantasy value based on his limited usage in Denver's offense, though he remains a solid insurance policy if Harvey were to be sidelined by an injury down the stretch. Up next for the Broncos is a Week 16 home matchup against the Jaguars.