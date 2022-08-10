Williams is listed as the starting running back on the Broncos' first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The decision to list Williams as the No. 1 running back should not come as a surprise, as recent reporting has indicated that the second-year back has received the slight majority of work with the first-team offense in training camp over veteran Melvin Gordon. With Gordon on just a one-year deal and turning 30-years-old next offseason, its reasonable that Denver would favor the 22-year-old Williams to take over the reins. With that said, the coaching staff is committed to using multiple backs this season, which should cap the upside of both backs in the upcoming campaign. Offensive coordinator Justin Outten recently said the running backs will be on a pitch count this season, further complicating matters for fantasy purposes. if the Broncos insist on using both backs in a near-even split, Williams could find it difficult to meet or exceed the high expectations built in to his current draft price.