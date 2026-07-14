Broncos' Jonah Coleman: Committee path emerging

Coleman will enter training camp positioned to compete for immediate playing time in a Broncos backfield that also includes J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Coleman impressed at OTAs and mandatory minicamp this spring, and the rookie fourth-round pick could immediately claim the 17 percent of offensive snaps handled by Tyler Badie last season. At 5-foot-8, 220 pounds, Coleman offers more upside than Badie thanks to his compact frame and pass-game utility, and he might push Harvey for third-down work while contributing in short-yardage situations. Coleman looks to be on track to beat out Jaleel McLaughlin and Badie for the No. 3 backfield role, but his fantasy appeal will be limited if the Broncos deploy a full backfield committee.