Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Broncos' Jonah Coleman: Committee path emerging

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Coleman will enter training camp positioned to compete for immediate playing time in a Broncos backfield that also includes J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Coleman impressed at OTAs and mandatory minicamp this spring, and the rookie fourth-round pick could immediately claim the 17 percent of offensive snaps handled by Tyler Badie last season. At 5-foot-8, 220 pounds, Coleman offers more upside than Badie thanks to his compact frame and pass-game utility, and he might push Harvey for third-down work while contributing in short-yardage situations. Coleman looks to be on track to beat out Jaleel McLaughlin and Badie for the No. 3 backfield role, but his fantasy appeal will be limited if the Broncos deploy a full backfield committee.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!