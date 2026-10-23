Coleman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona.

A full practice participant all week, Coleman appears ready to return just as Tyler Badie (thumb) is set to miss at least one game. If Coleman is activated from injured reserve before Sunday, his role could include some of the snaps in clear passing situations. J.K. Dobbins remains the favorite to start and lead the team in carries, but his status as the lead runner may be on thin ice, as he's averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.