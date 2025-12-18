Strnad (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Strnad was removed from the Broncos' Week 15 win over the Packers aftering injuring his right ankle and did not return. He's opened Week 16 prep with a DNP, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice and have a chance at playing Sunday against the Jaguars. Strnad has seen his playing time on defense decrease since mid-October after Dre Greenlaw was activated from injured reserve, so the former has worked mostly in a rotational role on defense and as a contributor on special teams.