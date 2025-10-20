Broncos' Justin Strnad: Secures interception in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strnad recorded five total tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.
Strnad played a season-low 54 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but he had a major impact on the game, picking off Jaxson Dart late in the fourth quarter. The linebacker has now compiled 30 total tackles (10 solo), including 3.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which was an interception, over seven games this season.
More News
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Logs 1.5 sacks in Week 6 victory•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Tallies five tackles•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Five tackles, sack in win•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Staying in Mile High City•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Career year in 2024•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Records nine tackles in win•