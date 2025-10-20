Strnad recorded five total tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Strnad played a season-low 54 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but he had a major impact on the game, picking off Jaxson Dart late in the fourth quarter. The linebacker has now compiled 30 total tackles (10 solo), including 3.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which was an interception, over seven games this season.