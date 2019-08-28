Browns' Baker Mayfield: Coach downplays subpar outing
Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens acknowledged Mayfield was off during last week's preseason game against the Buccaneers but offered a defense for his quarterback, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mayfield completed just 10-of-26 throws for 72 yards and an interception for a quarterback rating of 30.6, but the coach understands a lot goes into the offense beyond the quarterback's statistics. "Baker was not the sharpest tool in the shed, but there's so much of it that goes into making him look more sharp. I think collectively, O line, tight ends, running backs, wide receivers and quarterback, we were off and that can't happen," said Kitchens. Indeed, there were dropped passes, shaky protection and errant routes in addition to Mayfield's off-target throws. Several starters were held out, too, but the personnel got a boost this week with the return of Odell Beckham Jr. and David Njoku to practice Monday.
