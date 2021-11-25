Mayfield (shoulder/knee/groin/foot) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Mayfield didn't take part in Wednesday's practice session after participating in a morning walkthrough, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. Coach Kevin Stefanski has confirmed that the 26-year-old will start Sunday against the Ravens as long as he's cleared to play. The quarterback has dealt with a shoulder issue since Week 2 and is also managing a groin issue ahead of Week 12, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.