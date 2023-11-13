Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Watson (ankle) will receive an MRI, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson is set for a MRI to diagnose the severity of the left ankle injury he sustained during Sunday's 33-31 win over the Ravens. He wore a walking boot after the game, but also expressed optimism that the issue wouldn't force him to miss any time. Still, the results of Monday's MRI will reveal more concrete information about Watson's chances of being available for Cleveland's divisional matchup against the Steelers in Week 11. PJ Walker remains the top backup behind Watson.