Watson (shoulder) was officially listed as limited in practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Petrak relayed earlier Wednesday that Watson would be resting his right shoulder in practice. Throwing 102 passes over Cleveland's first three games has led to some shoulder fatigue for Watson, but it isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's home game against the Ravens.
More News
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Resting shoulder Wednesday•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Dismantles Titans•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Struggles in Week 2 loss•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Runs well while rain limits passing•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Uneven in preseason finale•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: To play in preseason finale•