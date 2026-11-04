Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer suggests that Watson may have difficulty clearing the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

In the wake of Wednesday's news that Watson is in the protocol, the Browns' Week 9 QB situation will be worth monitoring closely as Sunday's 1:00 pm ET kickoff approaches. Key context on that front will arrive via the team's upcoming practice report, but if Watson is unable to gain clearance to play this weekend, Shedeur Sanders would be in line to get his first regular-season start.