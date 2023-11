Watson (shoulder) is not expected to start Week 9 against Arizona, Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Pluto actually reports that Watson "won't start at QB this weekend," but it should be noted that the quarterback's status has been murky since Week 4. It would be wise to monitor the injury reports and comments from coaches as the Browns prepare this week for the Cardinals. If Watson is not available Sunday, then either PJ Walker or Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start.