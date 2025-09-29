Watson (Achilles) is not expected to return to practice this week, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson is currently on the reserve/PUP list and is eligible to begin practicing this week, but that doesn't sound like it's in the cards for the 30-year-old quarterback. Watson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 7 last season and is roughly eight months removed from surgery. It remains to be seen if Watson will play again for the Browns, who have offered very little on the status of Watson's recovery.