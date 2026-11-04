The Browns announced Wednesday that Watson has been placed in concussion protocol.

Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Steelers, and after being examined by an independent consultant he was cleared to return to the game. Though subsequent tests after the game and Monday morning showed no symptoms of a concussion, Watson informed the Browns on Tuesday morning that he was experiencing symptoms and was "immediately placed in the concussion protocol," per the team. Watson will need to clear the five-step protocol in order to play in Cleveland's Week 9 matchup with New Orleans, but if he's unable to go, Shedeur Sanders would be in line to start at quarterback for the first time this season.