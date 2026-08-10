Browns' Deshaun Watson: Saturday starter TBD

Coach Todd Monken noted Monday that he hasn't decided whether Watson or Shedeur Sanders will start Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Whichever of the duo doesn't start Saturday's preseason opener is expected to get the starting nod in the Browns' second preseason game, meaning this battle under center is far from settled. "As long as we're still sharing reps, it's a competition," Monken said. Throughout the summer, it has sounded like neither quarterback has been particularly sharp. After Watson handled most of the first-team reps in practice Saturday, Sanders is working with the ones Monday.