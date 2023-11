Coach Kevin Stefanski relayed that Watson (shoulder) will practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

At this stage, the Browns' QB plans for Sunday's game against the Cardinals have yet to be solidified, but Stefanski did note Wednesday that PJ Walker would start this weekend if Watson is unavailable. Watson -- who was inactive for Cleveland's Week 8 loss to Seattle -- has been dealing with a rotator cuff strain to his right shoulder.