The Browns listed Watson (concussion) as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Early in this past Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Steelers, Watson exited the game to get checked for a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit, but he was cleared to re-enter the contest after missing just four offensive snaps. However, after he had some late-surfacing symptoms, Watson entered concussion protocol Tuesday and was a spectator for the Browns' first Week 9 session. According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, Watson "felt a lot better" Wednesday and was involved in meetings, but Shedeur Sanders took all the reps with the first-team offense. Sanders appears to be trending toward starting Sunday against the Saints, as Monken acknowledged that it will be difficult for Watson to play even if he ends up clearing the protocol late in the week, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.