Watson (shoulder) isn't slated to practice Wednesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

As Sunday's game against the Seahawks approaches, Watson's status remains unclear, with the quarterback now having two more chances to practice in some capacity ahead of the contest. After sitting out two straight games with a right rotator cuff strain, Watson returned to action this past Sunday against the Colts but didn't return for the final 48 minutes of the contest while his throwing appeared to be affected by the injury. If Watson is unavailable this weekend, PJ Walker -- who was signed to the Browns' 53-man roster Wednesday -- would be in line to draw the start versus Seattle.