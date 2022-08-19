Brissett was on the field with the starting offense during Thursday's joint practice with the Eagles and was notable for making short throws during drills, Ashley Bastock of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns' offense takes on a different look without Deshaun Watson, whose suspension increased from six to 11 games Thursday, and there was evidence of how it will change with Brissett under center. He completed most of his passes and didn't turn the ball over but didn't take many chances deep. The passing game may be less daring or willing to force big plays, and there is an expectation that the offense will be a run-heavy unit. The differences between the two quarterbacks became apparent when Watson was on the field; he wasn't afraid to make big throws.