Mayfield, who's battling Kyle Trask for the starting quarterback job this summer, is focused on maintaining the same mental intensity each day and putting the past behind him, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Mayfield was the first quarterback on the field for Wednesday's camp-opening practice and put in a turnover-free day that also included a touchdown pass to Cade Otton on a nifty play fake, and he followed it up with a couple of impressive throws Thursday to Mike Evans and rookie Rakim Jarrett. The veteran signal-caller's battle with Trask will likely come down to the wire, and in the interim, Mayfield is focusing on what's in front of him each day and drowning out past stumbles such as his uneven stints with the Browns and Panthers. "I don't need anyone on the outside to tell me what I can or can't do," Mayfield said. "I will always have a chip on my shoulder. That is how I approach every day..."