Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Frustrated by contract talks

Mayfield said Thursday that he felt "disrespected a little bit" during contract negotiations with the Buccaneers this summer, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports.

Mayfield wanted to get a deal done before training camp but apparently never came close. He did suggest his agent could remain in contact with the team while Mayfield turns his attention to the practice field and his teammates. "If you've waited this long to take care of your franchise quarterback, that's too bad," said Mayfield. "Because it's only going to get worse from here. I'm going to have a really big year."