Mayfield (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona after upgrading to full practice participation Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The combination of a full practice and optimistic comments from coach Todd Bowles has Mayfield looking highly likely to play. Bowles told reporters that Mayfield "looked good" during Friday's practice and is "trending to play," per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. Mayfield's fantasy managers should nonetheless check back in before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday to make sure he's avoided late setbacks and is getting the nod.