Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Talks remain stalled

Mayfield and the Buccaneers have made no real progress toward a contract extension with training camp slated to begin Wednesday, July 29, Jeremy Fowler and Jenna Laine of ESPN.com report.

Mayfield remains under contract for 2026 and is locked in as Tampa Bay's starter, but the lack of movement keeps his long-term status unsettled as camp begins. The stalemate does not materially change his fantasy outlook in redraft formats, though a contract-year setup adds pressure for Mayfield to rebound after an injury-marred 2025 season. The former Cleveland QB has previously expressed a desire to conclude negotiations prior to the start of training camp in order to keep his full focus on team activities.