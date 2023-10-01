Mayfield completed 25 of 32 passes for 246 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding eight rushes for 31 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Mayfield turned in an admirable bounce-back effort in a tough environment against a quality defense after having been mostly stymied by the Eagles at home on Monday night in Week 4. The veteran helped turn the game in Tampa Bay's favor for good in the second quarter with four- and one-yard touchdown tosses to Cade Otton and Trey Palmer, respectively, and his five-yard scoring throw to Deven Thompkins with 3:44 remaining helped seal the win. It also gave Mayfield his first three-touchdown effort in a Buccaneers uniform, one made all the more impressive by the fact Mike Evans exited the game in the first half with a lower-body injury. Mayfield and the Bucs now head into a Week 5 bye before a showdown against the Lions at home in Week 6.