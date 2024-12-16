Mayfield completed 22 of 27 pass attempts for 288 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while rushing twice for 25 yards in Sunday's 40-17 rout of the Chargers.

Mayfield posted a stellar 135.3 passer rating en route to a lopsided victory between cross-conference playoff hopefuls. The four scores also helped the 2018 first-overall pick set a new high-water mark in touchdown passes (32) in a single season. Mayfield continues to prove that last year's breakout with Tampa Bay was no fluke, as he is now 383 yards away from recording consecutive 4,000-yard campaigns. It would take a season-best effort against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 16 to accomplish the feat, but the late-blooming QB makes for a strong fantasy play whether or not he hits the 4K mark in passing yards next Sunday.