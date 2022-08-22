Godwin (knee) took a step forward Monday, participating in 11-on-11 drills with a non-contact jersey, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
While he won't play in any preseason games, Godwin seemingly has a shot to be cleared for contact before Week 1. At that point, the Bucs would assess him in practice to determine if he's game-ready, with the team set to kick off its season Sept. 11 against Dallas. It's possible Godwin plays but on a reduced snap count, especially after the Bucs added Julio Jones to give them a fourth starting-caliber wide receiver (in addition to Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ramping up workload•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Likely out for Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Practices for second straight day•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Very limited in first practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Returns to practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Dodges PUP list•