Godwin (fibula) practiced fully Thursday.

Godwin followed up Wednesday's limited walkthrough with no practice restrictions one day later, thereby clearing him for Sunday's contest against the Saints. The same can be said for QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder) and RB Bucky Irving (shoulder), while Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck) remained limited after the Buccaneers designated both for return from IR this week. There's a chance that one or both of Evans and McMillan are able to suit up this weekend, but if neither of them are activated, Godwin would continue to operate as one of Mayfield's top targets along with rookie WR Emeka Egbuka and TE Cade Otton, among others.