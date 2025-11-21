Godwin (fibula) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after logging a limited practice Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Earlier Friday, Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Godwin is on track to play Sunday night. The veteran wideout upgraded to full practice participation Thursday, before dropping back to 'limited' Friday to close out the week. It sounds like that was just maintenance, not indicative of any setback, but fantasy managers should still keep an eye on the situation ahead of an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday