Godwin (ankle) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Jets, but he has a "strong chance" of making his season debut Week 4 versus the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godwin will end up missing the Buccaneers' first three games of the season while he works his way back from a pair of procedures on the left ankle he dislocated Oct. 21, 2024, but he looks poised to make his return to the Tampa Bay lineup less than a year after suffering the devastating injury. The veteran wideout has already been a limited participant in five of the Buccaneers' last six practices, but Schefter relays that Godwin is expected to mix into drills with the team's other starters beginning in Week 4. If all goes well in practices Wednesday through Friday, Godwin should get the green light to suit up against the Eagles, providing quarterback Baker Mayfield with another playmaker to complement wideouts Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka (hip/groin) and running back Bucky Irving. Before dislocating his ankle, Godwin was well on his way to the best season of his career in 2024, as he produced a monstrous 50-576-5 receiving line on 62 targets through seven games.