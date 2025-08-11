Bazelak completed six of nine passes for 48 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday night.

The undrafted rookie came into the contest with 9:16 remaining in the third quarter to handle the Buccaneers' first possession of the third quarter, and he played the entirety of the second half. Bazelak's first three drives culminated in a punt, a fumble and a punt, but he was able to lead short marches that netted a field goal and a touchdown to close out the game. Bazelak is firmly behind Kyle Trask and Teddy Bridgewater on the depth chart, but a strong body of work this summer could lead to a practice-squad spot.