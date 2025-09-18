Buccaneers' Kameron Johnson: Three returns in Week 2 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson ran back two kickoffs for 42 yards and returned one punt for six yards during the Buccaneers' 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday night.
Johnson did get in on seven snaps from scrimmage but wasn't targeted. Johnson notably added kickoff-return duty in Week 2 after exclusively fielding punts in Week 1, while No. 3 running back Sean Tucker, who'd handled all three kickoffs in the Week 1 win over the Falcons, was in on just one Monday night.
