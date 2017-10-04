Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Doubtful to play
Tandy (hip) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tandy's injury wouldn't have been as much of a reason to worry if backup T.J. Ward (hip) wasn't also listed as doubtful. As a result, the Bucs will likely have to lean on rookie second-round pick Justin Evans to make his first career start at safety.
