Play

Tandy (hip) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tandy's injury wouldn't have been as much of a reason to worry if backup T.J. Ward (hip) wasn't also listed as doubtful. As a result, the Bucs will likely have to lean on rookie second-round pick Justin Evans to make his first career start at safety.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories