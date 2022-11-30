Ryan (foot) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Ryan is now eligible to return to practice immediately and the team has a 21-day window to activate him or leave him on IR for the remainder of the season. The safety has been out since mid-October after suffering a foot fracture and undergoing surgery, but he appears likely to be available for the stretch run as Tampa Bay looks to hold onto the NFC South division title.
