Evans could be set for a resurgent Week 8 performance Monday night against the Giants with Chris Godwin (finger) ruled out for the contest.

Jenna Laine of ESPN.com confirms Godwin fractured his index finger on his fourth-quarter touchdown reception in Sunday's win over the Raiders and will be forced to miss Week 8 at minimum. Evans has logged just four targets combined over the last pair of contests as he struggles to overcome a lingering ankle injury, but the combination of Godwin's absence and the extra day to heal up ahead of the Week 8 contest should leave him poised for a boost in opportunity and production. In the three games Godwin has already missed this season due to a concussion and a hamstring injury, Evans has notably eclipsed 100 yards receiving in two of them and logged a combined 27 targets overall.