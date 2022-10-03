Evans (suspension) had eight receptions on 10 targets for 103 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to Kansas City.

Evans looked rejuvenated after being forced to miss last week's narrow loss to Green Bay with a one-game suspension. Both he and Chris Godwin (hamstring) were tied for the team lead with 10 targets, but it was Evans who was Tom Brady's preferred downfield and redzone target. The duo even went for a third touchdown on a goal-line fade late in the contest, but the play was defended well by L'Jarius Sneed. Evans bolstered his season line to 16/235/3 heading into divisional matchup against the Falcons next Sunday.