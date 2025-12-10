Evans (collarbone) was limited in practice Wednesday and is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons.

Evans has officially been listed as limited across all three of Tampa Bay's practice reports for Week 15, though head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that the veteran wideout still hasn't had any contact, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The 32-year-old has missed each of the Buccaneers' last six games due to a broken collarbone, and it sems as though his status for Thursday's contest could come down to the wire. Per Scott Smith of the team's official site, Bowles said Evans and Jalen McMillan (neck) both "looked like they never left [...] in practice." Both wideouts will have to be brought off IR in advance of Thursday's contest in order to be eligible to suit up.