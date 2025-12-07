Evans (collarbone) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Saints but is pushing to return from injured reserve and could be activated ahead of next Thursday's contest versus the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though he'll be sidelined for a sixth consecutive game this weekend, Evans took a major step forward in his recovery from a broken clavicle by returning to practice this week. He was a limited participant throughout the week, so Evans may need to upgrade to full participation at some point during the Buccaneers' shortened Week 15 prep period to boost his odds of suiting up against Atlanta. If Evans doesn't make enough progress to play next week, a return to action Week 16 versus the Panthers on Dec. 21 would be a realistic target for the veteran receiver.