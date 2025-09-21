Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Suffers hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans departed Sunday's contest against the Jets due to a hamstring injury.
Evans limped off the field in the middle of the fourth quarter and was considered questionable to return not long afterward. At the time he exited, he'd notched four catches (on eight targets) for 33 yards and one touchdown.
