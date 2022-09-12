Evans brought in five of seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Evans paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night and capped off his solid fantasy effort with an impressive diving, one-handed, five-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. The multi-time Pro Bowler projects for an expansive role once again this season, but he could see even more work than usual in a Week 2 road matchup against the Saints next Sunday if fellow wideout Chris Godwin, who exited in the second quarter with a hamstring issue, can't suit up.