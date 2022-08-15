Coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that Jensen (knee) "may or may not come back, if at all," this season, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jensen sustained a significant knee injury during practice in late July and continues to undergo testing to determine the extent of the issue. Bowles said last week that Jensen will miss "up to a couple of months." While the team hasn't yet pinpointed the center's return date, Bowles said Sunday that the Buccaneers will likely learn more about the severity of the issue this week.