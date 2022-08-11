Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Jensen will miss "some significant time, up to a couple of months" as the team still awaits an exact prognosis on the center's right knee injury, per the team's official site.

Bowles added that Jensen could potentially return by November or December depending on the nature of his injury, though there's also a chance that he could be sidelined for the entirety of the season. The 2021 Pro Bowl center has started every game for Tampa Bay since quarterback Tom Brady's arrival in 2020, so his lengthy absence will be a major blow to the team's offensive line. While Jensen is out, second-year offensive lineman Robert Hainsey figures to take over the Buccaneers' starting center responsibilities.