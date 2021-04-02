General manager Jason Licht said Thursday that Brady (knee) is progressing "very well" in his recovery from the "minor surgical procedure" he underwent February, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Licht declined to offer a specific timetable for the star quarterback's full recovery, but it doesn't look like this offseason's minor knee surgery is causing any concern for Brady as he looks toward his age-44 campaign. Coach Bruce Arians said back in February that he expects Brady to be ready for 7-on-7 drills by June, if the league allows such activities by then. Arians also mentioned that OTAs aren't necessarily crucial for a veteran of Brady's caliber. In any case, there don't appear to be any doubts within the Buccaneers' organization that Brady will be back to 100 percent form in time to kick off the 2021 regular season.