Brady underwent successful knee surgery last week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Head coach Bruce Arians said that this was a clean-up procedure, but Rapoport relayed that it was slightly more serious than Arians indicated. Nevertheless, Brady is expected to be ready if the league allows the offseason program to begin in May or June, and he'll certainly be ready for the 2021 season. As he heads into his age-44 season, it's still uncertain whether he'll still be defending the title with pending free agents Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown or Chris Godwin, although the latter said he would play under the franchise tag.
