Brady completed 29 of 43 passes for 246 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards.

Brady's final numbers were perfectly adequate from a fantasy perspective, but he repeatedly failed to move the Buccaneers late in the game and overtime, leading to the team's sixth loss of the campaign. Brady took three sacks and was unofficially hit on another three occasions, and Tampa Bay was forced to punt on six of its last seven possessions, including overtime, with the exception the final drive of regulation that culminated in a Hail Mary attempt. Brady did toss touchdown passes to Chris Godwin and Ko Kieft of 10 and five yards, respectively, making it two straight game with multiple scoring tosses for the future Hall of Famer. Brady will aim for a much more efficient outing from a scoring perspective in a Week 13 Monday night home matchup against the division-rival Saints.