Gresham (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bouncing back from an Achilles tear suffered in the final game of last season, Gresham was activated from the PUP list over the weekend and managed limited practices throughout the week. He'll likely have his snap count restricted if he ends up playing, with Ricky Seals-Jones and Gabe Holmes also likely to get some work at tight end. Seals-Jones is the only one of the bunch with any real potential for fantasy purposes.